Mercy Medical Center holds golf tournament

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The 39th Annual Brightside Golf Classic was held on Monday at the Ranch Golf Club in Southwick.

Over 200 golfers participated in the event, which raised money for Brightside for Families and Children.

22News spoke to Mark Fulco, the president of Mercy Medical Center, about the importance of the tournament.

“It’s a wonderful event that raises money for families and children in need,” Fulco explained. “And over the course of the 39 years, we’ve raised several million dollars. All that money goes directly to caring for children who need some support services.”

Brightside provides in-home counseling and family support to over 700 children and their families throughout western Massachusetts.