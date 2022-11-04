SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center officials are announcing the addition of six new behavioral health beds in the hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mercy Medical Center, the new beds are a part of an expansion and renovation project that has added 3,100 square feet to the clinical footprint of Mercy’s ED.

“Mercy’s Emergency Department is among the busiest in Massachusetts with a volume of over 65,000 patient visits each year, and this expansion will allow us to better meet the needs of our patients,” said Robert Roose, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Administrative Officer, Mercy Medical Center, and Johnson Memorial Hospital. “This project features six additional behavioral health beds in a well-designed evaluation and treatment area and a large additional Rapid Medical Evaluation space to treat less urgent complaints in an enhanced clinical environment to improve the service we provide to our community.”

Mercy Medical Center is one of the leading providers of health care services in western Massachusetts. Mercy administrators, ED colleagues, Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield, and local political leaders will be at the ribbon cutting on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield.