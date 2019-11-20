Mercy Medical Center in Springfield names new president

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center in Springfield has named its new president.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Deborah Bitsoli’s role as President of the hospital will begin on December 2. Bitsoli is responsible for the operational performance, providing leadership in the execution, management, financial performances and overseeing all of the operations.

“Deborah is a respected, visionary leader with extensive experience in health care operations. Her dedication to our Mission and tremendous enthusiasm, in combination with her focus on quality, safety and growth, will serve Mercy and the greater Springfield community well.” Paul Mancinone, board chair, Mercy Medical Center

Deborah joins Mercy with over 25 years of experience in the health care industry and has spent the last 18 years in leadership roles.