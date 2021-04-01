Mercy Medical Center nurses hold informational picket demanding better conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center nurses are picketing outside the hospital at this hour.

It’s an informational picket, not a strike, but they are asking for better working conditions. They told 22News it will benefit them and the hospital’s patients.

Here’s what they are asking for from Trinity Health, the corporate owner of Mercy Medical Center:

Mercy nurses are asking for more staff to ensure high-quality care.

They are fighting back against Trinity Health’s proposal to penalize nurses for using sick time, proposed cuts to overtime and holidays, and the proposal to change nurses’ schedules at any time without nurse input.

They are asking for improved health insurance costs and a fair wage increase.

And the nurses are proposing that if a nurse acquires COVID they receive benefits like workers’ compensation.

Nurses say right now, Trinity is requiring nurses use their own sick time until they can “prove” they acquired COVID at work. The nurses picketing are in the process of contract negotiations.

We contacted the hospital for a statement on today’s picket but we did not hear back as of news time.