Mercy Medical Center nurses picket outside, claim hospital ignored recommendations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center nurses lined the sidewalks outside the hospital for a picket Monday evening.

The nurses are represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association. They claim that the hospital’s owner, Trinity Health, refuses to bargain with them. They also claim Trinity has ignored nurses’ recommendations regarding PPE and staffing during the pandemic.

Nurses told 22News that Trinity recently changed nurses’ schedules and hours, forcing many experienced nurses to leave.

“We’ve lost a lot of experienced staff which leaves us with a lot of green nurses that are just out of school which are great but we don’t have enough people to train them and it’s not the best for the patients it’s best for patients to keep they experienced nurses around so they can get better care,” said Jaime Dorunda, RN, MNA Bargaining Committee.

Nurses and supporters all wore masks and maintained social distancing while picketing Monday.