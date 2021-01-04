Mercy Medical Center participates in art project for health care worker appreciation

Darlene Cunha, Chief Nursing Officer, displays one of the hand metals that are being distributed to Mercy nurses.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center is participating in an international art project that recognizes health care workers for their efforts during the pandemic with small, handcrafted hand metals that represent the link between the artist and the health care worker.

Nurses and other health care workers take care to wash, sanitize, and put gloves on their hands, hands they also use to heal and connect with their patients. For metal artists, their hands make it possible to practice their craft.

The use of a hand for this medal is purposeful, not just because of the symbol’s presence in the fight against the pandemic, but also because of its vital connection to each artist.

Mercy’s participation in the Hand Metal Project is the result of a partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts (VCU), in Richmond, Virginia, and artists connected to VCU who crafted 400 hand metals for distribution to Mercy nurses.

This connection between a health care worker and the artist is both profound and real. Each hand medal has been registered with a number stamped on the back, allowing recipients to look up the maker of their medal on the project’s website.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our nurses have demonstrated a commitment to high quality, compassionate care that has extended to both patients and their families. The Hand Metal Project offers gratitude for their efforts with a beautiful and tangible reminder of their connection to providers around the world who also bring hope and healing to those they serve,” said Deborah Bitsoli, President, Mercy Medical Center.

Distribution of the hand metals began at Mercy Medical Center on January 4th and will continue for several days with a special ceremony to bless the hand metals.

“We are grateful to Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts for partnering with us on this extraordinary project. As nurses, we always hold our patients in the palm of our hand, never forgetting the blessings we are given when a patient chooses to come to us for care. Recognizing how vulnerable our patients may be, we embrace them with kindness and compassion, that’s what nursing is all about,” said Darlene Cunha, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Mercy Medical Center.

The Hand Metal Project originally debuted as an art exhibit in Buenos Aires, and it brought artists, jewelers, students, and professionals together to craft hand-shaped medals that honor the service and sacrifice of health workers.

“Artists may struggle to find purpose during a crisis like the pandemic. But rather than feeling helpless, the Hand Metal project allowed me to put my energy into supporting the people who are saving lives! The project also inspired me to join my hands with thousands of other jewelers to make these beautiful objects, fostering a joyful sense of community,” said Susie Ganch, Associate Professor of Metals, Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts.

Since April 2020, about 70,000 metals have been created by artists in 66 countries around the world.