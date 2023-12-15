SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center has joined forces with the Department of Fire Services (DFS) to provide essential cancer screenings for Massachusetts firefighters meeting specific criteria.

The program, supported by a Cancer Screening Grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, aims to detect potential health issues early among firefighters who have been on duty for a minimum of 10 years and are at least 40 years old.

Ashley LeBlanc, BSN, RN, Nurse Practice Manager of Thoracic Surgery and Nursing Director of the Lung Cancer Screening Program at Mercy, emphasized the critical role of early detection in saving lives. LeBlanc noted, “Many diseases are found as the result of symptoms such as pain, or unintentional weight loss. These symptoms usually don’t appear until the disease has reached an advanced stage. Cancer screenings can proactively and safely detect disease early and allow the patient to start treatment at a time when it is most effective.”

Covered by the DFS grant, the screenings encompass a comprehensive range, including low-dose lung CT screening, thyroid, renal, abdominal, and testicular or external pelvis ultrasounds, mammograms, and lab work for prostate-specific antigen (PSA).

To participate in the program, firefighters are required to submit applications through the Department of Fire Services Application Portal to determine eligibility. Successful applicants will receive vouchers for each screening, provided by the Department of Fire Services. These vouchers are essential and should be printed and presented on the day of the screenings.

Once deemed eligible and equipped with the necessary voucher, firefighters can schedule appointments with Mercy’s Firefighter Cancer Screening Program by calling (413) 748-9608.