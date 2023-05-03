SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center in Springfield has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade.

Mercy Medical Center was awarded a Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, which is a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, according to a news release sent to 22News from Mercy Medical Center.

The Leapfrog Group assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to hospitals across the country that is based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems that hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

This “A” grade celebrates Mercy’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. This grade also reflects performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.

“Teamwork is paramount at Mercy Medical Center. The ‘A’ safety grade from The Leapfrog Group is another example of successful teamwork among our dedicated clinical providers and support staff to deliver safe, patient-centered care every day,” said Robert Roose, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Administrative Officer, Mercy Medical Center, and Johnson Memorial Hospital.

“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, President, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But this hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers, and clinicians who together made that possible.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program that is based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, transparent, and is free to the public. The grades are updated in the fall and spring.