SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Once again, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade.

Mercy Medical Center was awarded a Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that upholds the standards of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, according to a news release from Mercy Medical Center.

The Leapfrog Group assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country that is based on over 30 national performance measures that reflect errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and the systems that hospitals have in place to prevent harm. This is Mercy Medical Center’s second consecutive “A” safety grade from Leapfrog and the hospital’s sixth “A” in the last seven “marking periods.”

“This remarkable achievement is the direct result of a team effort throughout Mercy Medical Center, where our outstanding clinical providers and dedicated support staff work together to provide safe, high-quality care in every patient encounter,” said Robert Roose, M.D., M.P.H., President, Mercy Medical Center and Johnson Memorial Hospital.

“Earning an ‘A’ Grade means Mercy Medical Center made a true commitment to put patients first,” said Leah Binder, the president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff, and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program that is based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, transparent, and free to the public. The grades are updated in the fall and spring twice annually.