Mercy Medical Center receives “A” safety grade from national organization

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center will be be holding an event on Friday to celebrate a recent “A” grade they received from a spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Report.

The grade comes from an independent national watchdog organization that is committed to health care quality and safety. They base their grading off of hospital’s efforts in protecting their patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. This is the second “A” grade Mercy Medical Center has received from the Leapfrog’s ratings since Fall 2020.

An event at the main entrance to the hospital will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon to celebrate. In attendance will be Congressman Richard Neal, Deborah Bitsoli, MBA, CPA, President of Mercy Medical Center, and Paul Mancinone, Chair, Mercy Board of Directors.

“Mercy Medical Center has long been focused on the delivery of safe, high quality clinical care, and this recognition from The Leapfrog Group is the direct result of that commitment. This event affords the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to our colleagues at every level of the hospital for their hard work and dedication,” said Bitsoli. “I am so grateful to all affiliated and employed primary care providers and specialists, all hospital-based providers and all members of the support staff for their combined efforts that have allowed us to achieve this important national recognition twice from The Leapfrog Group.”