Mercy Medical Center receiving three grants totaling $270k for community issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center is on the receiving end of three separate grants totaling just over $270,000.

The grants- made available through Trinity Health, were received to support a variety of community issues identified in the hospital. Mercy is required to manage the funds in partnerships with community-based organizations.

The first grant will support the Youth Mental Health Coalition and Live Well located in Springfield. Way Finders, GRIT and the Safe Haven Program will also receive parts of the grants.