Mercy Medical Center updates visitation policy

Hampden County

Mercy Medical Center helping overdose patients get treatment after being discharged

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center, Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital, and the Family Life Center will permit one visitor over the age of 18 for each hospitalized or surgical patient starting Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mercy will continue to allow the following exceptions:

  • One parent or guardian for minors under the age of 18 or adults in need of guardianship
  • One support person/birthing partner for a woman in labor
  • One visitor for end-of-life patient or while on hospice care
  • One companion for a patient with a cognitive or physical disability

Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and visitors should not stay longer than two hours at a time.

All visitors will be screened before entry and will not be allowed if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, infectious illness, recent travel, or presence of COVID-19. Visitation to patients with active COVID-19 infection will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Visitors are required to wear a mask while in the facility, and groups must not gather in waiting areas, lobbies, or cafeterias.

