SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center’s Family Life Center has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Breastfeeding Achievement Award by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Among the 19 recognized hospitals, Mercy Medical Center stood out for its exemplary maternity care practice of providing routine newborn exams, procedures, and care in the mother’s room. The announcement was made at the recent Breastfeeding in The Bay State Conference.

Pediatricians endorse breastfeeding as the optimal choice for infant nutrition, fostering a healthy beginning and nurturing the mother-baby bond. Mercy’s Family Life Center offers comprehensive breastfeeding support, covering the period before delivery, during the hospital stay, and post-discharge. The center has also collaborated with Nest Collaborative, providing access to online consultations with International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants to guide parents through the breastfeeding journey.

(Left to right) Lisa Daniels, RN; Elizabeth Rottenberg, D.O., Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Director of the Family Life Center; Laura Bowler, MSN, RNC-OB, Nurse Manager for Labor and Delivery; Alice Hodge, RN, BSN, and Rebecca Labonte, RN. (Photo courtesy of Trinity Health of New England)

Dr. Elizabeth Rottenberg, Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Director of the Family Life Center, expressed the center’s commitment to a holistic birthing approach. “This award from DPH is more evidence that we are meeting our goals,” she said. In addition to breastfeeding support, the center has implemented “Team Birth,” emphasizing teamwork and communication among care staff to ensure patient support and understanding.

Earlier this year, Mercy’s Family Life Center achieved recognition as a “Bronze Safe Sleep Hospital” from the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program. This accolade acknowledges the facility’s commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep, aligning with guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The center provides training programs for healthcare team members and extends safe sleep education to families and caregivers.