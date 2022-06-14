SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Benefiting the community all while honoring a longtime supporter and friend.

Mercy Medical announced plans for a new palliative care unit. This important initiative is in honor of the late Andy Yee, a longtime supporter of the hospital who passed away after a battle with cancer. Yee’s friends and family gathered today, to announce plans for fundraising the for Care Unit.

Among those in attendance was Governor Charlie Baker.

“Andy Yee spent every day of his life caring for people, his greatest mission as far as I could tell was to make everybody feel better about themselves, and in some respect that is exactly what this center is going to be about,” said Governor Baker.

Andy’s wife also spoke about the care her husband received while at Mercy Medical.

“I will until the day I die say that we received no better care than what we received here at mercy medical center thanks to doctor Glenn and the amazing staff. So happy belated birthday Andy we love you and we miss you,” said Sarah Maloney-Yee.

The new Care Unit will be located on the fifth floor of Mercy Medical and will be designed to provide a welcoming space for end-of-life care for patients and their families.