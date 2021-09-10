Merit bonus pay approved for SEIU Local 888 union members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The SEIU Local 888 on Thursday agreed to the City of Springfield’s merit bonus pay for its members.

The union represents municipal civil engineers. City employees received a bonus for their work during the pandemic, but not everyone got a check. Non-union workers have already received up to $5,000 in merit pay.

Mayor Sarno said in a statement thanked Human Resource and Labor Relations Director Attorney William Mahoney, Cabinet Heads, and the Union leadership of SEIU Local 888 for working together on the merit pay.

“I am pleased to announce that the leadership of SEIU Local 888 has signed and returned their merit bonus pay agreements, per collective bargaining law and Human Resources statues,” Sarno stated. The members of the SEIU that have been identified as going above and beyond throughout this COVID-19 pandemic will be rewarded with an amount that can reach a maximum of $5,000 – with no exceptions. Again, we have been and will remain consistent with our merit pay in rewarding all of our brave and dedicated city employees for going above and beyond. In addition, I believe my Administration is one, if not the only one in the Commonwealth currently extending and issuing this extra benefit. We will continue our fair review process and distribution of these merit bonus pay allotments for our city side employees.”