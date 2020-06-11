Merriam-Webster revises definition of racism

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Merriam- Webster is revising its definition of racism.

The revision happened after a Missouri woman’s emails claimed it fell short of including the systemic oppression of certain groups of people.

Kennedy Mitchum says people would argue with her about the definition of racism and she realized he problem was in the Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary. Peter Sokolowski, Editor at Large at Merriam-Webster based here in Springfield says the definition also covers the sense that Mitchum was seeking and they will make its wording even more clear in the next release.

He says this is kind of a continuous revision that is part of keeping the dictionary up to date. The systemic elements of racism have become a central point of the protests that have spread throughout the country after the killing of George Floyd.

Because of the protests, racist symbols are being banned, removed, or changed and many laws and police policies are being rewritten.