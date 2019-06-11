Metering station question on Longmeadow ballot Tuesday

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents will be going to the polls Tuesday to vote in their annual town election. In addition to the annual votes for members of the Select Board and the School Committee, residents will be deciding on two ballot questions.

The first ballot question is binding, and asks residents whether the town should receive an exemption from Proposition 2 1/2 (which limits property tax increases) in order to pay for improvements to the Wolf Swamp fields and parking area.

The second ballot question- one that had been the subject of a series of public standouts Monday- pertains to a proposed gas metering station to be built on the Longmeadow Country Club property by Tennessee Gas and Columbia Gas.

A “yes” vote in favor of Question 2 (which is nonbinding) would be in favor of asking the Select Board to investigate the purchase of land designated for a natural gas metering station. It would give Longmeadow the power to purchase the the land, rather than the gas companies.

Monday, the Longmeadow Pipeline Awareness Group held two standouts to urge residents to learn more about the project, and to vote in favor of the nonbinding question.

Tennessee Gas says the Longmeadow project is needed to provide safe and reliable natural gas service to customers throughout western Massachusetts.

The polls are open at the Longmeadow Community House from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. We will have results tonight on 22News at 10:00 on the CW Springfield at at 11:00 on 22News. They will also be posted here on WWLP.com.