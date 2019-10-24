Methadone clinic in Springfield to hire police detail, mayor says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ll see more police patrolling around an embattled methadone clinic on Springfield’s South End.

Mayor Sarno announced on Facebook Wednesday that the Springfield Comprehensive Treatment Center is going to fund a police detail for the area surrounding the clinic.

My administration’s ‘continued pressure’ in working with The South End Citizens Council, Inc., Maple High Six Corners, the Forest Park Civic Association (FPCA) and the South End Business Association to protect and address the quality of life issues brought about by the Habit OPCO Methadone Clinic, has resulted in them now hiring a police detail daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. I was down there again early this morning, as was our Springfield Police Department too and I’ll continue to monitor the situation and fight for the residents and business community of the area. Springfield Mayor, Domenic Sarno

The clinic sits on Mill Street.

People and business owners who live in that area have complained that since the clinic opened over the summer, there’s been a spike in loitering, panhandling, and prostitution.

Sarno said the clinic funded police detail will patrol daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.