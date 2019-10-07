Methadone clinic in Springfield’s South End causes controversy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A methadone clinic that recently moved to Springfield’s South End caused controversy within the town.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the clinic’s operator, Habit Opco, worked behind the city’s back to move its clinic to the South End.

Springfield Comprehensive Treatment Center moved from the North End to its new location on Mill Street over the summer, and some neighbors are not happy about the move.

According to the clinic’s website, they provide adults struggling with addiction the ability to recover from fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone, and other opiates.

There are already two other treatment facilities on Mill Street.

One of the facilities is run by the sheriff’s department, and the other by a private organization.