AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – As things heat up, cooling down your home can be a challenge. So what’s the best method?

If you’re just coming home from work, your knee-jerk reaction might be to crank up your AC, but experts say there’s a better way.

As these temperatures remain high, Berkshire Heating and Cooling have received a lot of calls lately.

Joshua Smith is the Service Manager and he said the best way to keep your home cool is to be relatively consistent.

If you’re going to raise or lower the temperature, only change it by a few degrees.

Smith told 22News, “If you make that large swings, everything in the house assumes that temperature, the walls the floors the furniture, and then you have to cool everything back down and you’re fighting”

You should also make sure your air conditioner is functioning properly, especially if this was the first week you decided to plug it in. The filter should be cleaned or replaced once a month

When the weather gets this hot, Joshua said a fan is only going to move the hot air around, so it’s really important to seek air conditioning.