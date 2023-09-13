SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College’s (STCC) Amy H. Carberry Fine Arts Gallery is ushering in the fall semester with a compelling exhibition in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Titled “The Shell in the Clouds / El Caparazón en las Nubes,” this exhibition features the artwork of Mexican-born artist Pável Acevedo and will be on display until October 6, 2023.

Pável Acevedo, based in Los Angeles, is renowned for his work as a printmaker and muralist. His artistic creations involve intricately carved linoleum and woodblock plates, often featuring mythological creatures inspired by the Zapotec stories he heard from his grandmother. While rooted in tradition, Acevedo’s art addresses contemporary issues such as migration, immigration, and the complexities faced by immigrants as they navigate the transition from their homeland to a new country.

The exhibition’s title, “The Shell in the Clouds / El Caparazón en las Nubes,” draws from the Zapotec belief that their rulers descended from the clouds and returned there upon their passing. This cultural heritage identifies the Oaxacan people as the “People of the Clouds.” These ancient narratives have profoundly influenced Acevedo’s work and are interwoven throughout his art.

The prints showcased in this exhibition were created during Acevedo’s “Beyond the Press” residency at Self Help Graphics & Art in California in 2020. His artwork features exquisitely detailed otherworldly sea creatures and beings that are part-human, part-animal (known as “nahuales”), inviting viewers on a transformative journey. For instance, “nahuales” in pieces like “When We Fight, We Win (El grabador/ eating fire)” symbolize wild animals compelled to adapt to urbanization, eventually becoming active participants in a new system- an allegory for the experience of migrants relocating to new countries.

Pável Acevedo eloquently describes his art, stating, “The images created in this series are a celebration of the rebelliousness that is part of ourselves.”

Springfield Technical Community College, as the only technical community college in Massachusetts, holds the distinction of being a federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution. This recognition signifies that at least 25 percent of the student body identifies as Latina/Latino/Latinx.

The Amy H. Carberry Fine Arts Gallery invites the public to explore Acevedo’s captivating artwork, and it will host a series of in-person and virtual events in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. These events include an artist talk, a community reception to meet the artist, student engagement activities, printmaking technique demonstrations, and a live Zoom broadcast of a Carberry Conversations interview.

Carberry Conversations, part of a series of virtual talks conducted throughout the academic year, will feature a live Zoom interview on Wednesday, September 20, at 3 p.m. The conversation will be between Professor Sondra Peron, the gallery coordinator, and the exhibiting artist, Pável Acevedo.

All gallery exhibitions and associated events are open to the public, and there is no admission fee. Carberry Conversations can be accessed free of charge via Zoom, but advance registration is required.

The exhibition and its accompanying events have received support from the School of Liberal and Professional Studies (LAPS) and the Fine Arts (A.A.) program at Springfield Technical Community College.