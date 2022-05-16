BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s three casinos took in approximately $99 million in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) in April according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC).

MGM Springfield took in $4,135,430.05 from table games and $18,404,593.73 in slots for a total of $22,540,028.78. Taxes paid to the state will be $5,635,007.20.

According to the MGC the state has received approximately $1.146 billion in total taxes and assessments from casino gambling since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

Image courtesy Massachusetts Gaming Commission

You can read the complete revenue reports for each casino on the MGC website.