SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A single mother of four is one step closer to turning a key on her new home in Holyoke, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Friday MGM Springfield employees picked up tools to help out, but they also provided a surprise donation of five thousand dollars. The home that’s currently under construction is on Chestnut street in Holyoke and will be a four bedroom home with an open concept floor design. Two teams from MGM Springfield came through, working on interior framing in the basement, exterior siding.

John O’Farrell is the Fundraising and Volunteer Coordinator, Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity. He said many of their families come from extraordinary circumstances, so having a home can be incredibly important in getting a foothold on a brighter future. “They can move out of places that have leaky rooves and have no heat and move into a more stable housing environment and at the same time be able to invest in their house.”

They are hoping to have it finished in early fall of this year.