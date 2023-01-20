SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerns over MGM Springfield’s adherence to its community-host agreement with the City of Springfield reached the very top of the food chain at MGM Resorts International.

“Our evaluation of this market simply was off. Full stop.” MGM Resorts International CEO and President William Hornbuckle

Hornbuckle shared the outcome of a self-described productive and constructive meeting with Springfield leadership, “I took a bet and it was a big one and frankly to date it hasn’t gotten to where we would like it to be, but we have not stopped and will not stop trying to make this the absolute best that it can be for this community.”

Among the top concerns, jobs. MGM Springfield employs about 1,400 people today, less than half of their grand-opening goal. COVID-19 and a stagnant labor market has forced the company to adapt those goals.

“Its an interesting statistic for here in Massachusetts. We have two open jobs for every unemployed person. It speaks to the challenge,” said MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley. “The milestone ought to be 2,000 employees, not 3,000. Let’s come to an understanding here. If it is three, something dynamic has to change in this marketplace.”

These evolving goals are not just for MGM’s employment numbers. They also have changing plans for a few businesses in the plaza and those darkened storefronts on Main Street. Both the Kringle Emporium and the Indian Motorcycle Retail store, nods from MGM developers to the history of Springfield, will reopen as-is in the short-term. Inside the casino, more regular and expanded hours for restaurants and attractions.

At the very top of their list of improvements, the anticipated launch of the state’s first in-person sports book. Leadership said Friday they plan to open starting next week with in-person bets officially going live on January 31st.

You can read the full statement from Bill Hornbuckle below: