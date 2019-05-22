MGM ends talks to buy Wynn’s Everett casino

BOSTON (WWLP) – MGM Resorts International is backing out of talks with Wynn Resorts over possibly purchasing the new Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.

MGM Resorts made the announcement Tuesday night. Wynn Resorts is planning to open its Encore Boston Harbor casino in June, which costs $2.6 billion. The two companies announced on Friday that they’d been discussing a possible purchase of the Wynn Resorts casino by MGM in past several weeks.

The announcement caused a lot of concerns in Springfield, but the city’s mayor and even Gov. Charlie Baker reassured Springfield residents that any move by MGM to sell or transfer its license would need the approval of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and the City of Springfield.

MGM Resorts International spokesman Brian Ahern sent 22News the statement below Tuesday night:

“We are committed to our Springfield community and proud of what we have accomplished including thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of revenue for small businesses in the area. We will always explore ways to deepen our engagement in the Commonwealth. Our discussions regarding the Everett resort were in that spirit. We have noted the anxiety raised by various stakeholders regarding a transaction and this troubles us at MGM. We only wish to have a positive impact on communities in which we operate. We think the best course of action is to discontinue discussions concerning this opportunity. We wish the company and the Everett community all the best and look forward to visiting their beautiful resort when it opens and welcoming the 5,600 employees to our industry.”

Encore Boston Harbor is scheduled to open on June 23.

