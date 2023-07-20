SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While the labor market has grown stronger since the pandemic, reports show that U.S. job growth slowed down in June.

Hiring events, like in Springfield, have become a common occurrence here in western Massachusetts. MGM Springfield partnering with the nonprofit organization, Home City Development, Inc to host a hiring event, like many other industries, in efforts to add energetic and aspiring team members to their payroll.

According to the June report from the Labor Department, leisure and hospitality has shown the strongest job-growth over the past three years. President and COO of MGM Springfield, Chris Kelley, telling 22News, “Everything from food and beverage to marketing and hotels to finance, you can find a job opportunity at a company like ours, you can find a career.”

Health care, social assistance, and construction had the strongest job gains in June.