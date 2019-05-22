MGM no longer in discussion with Wynn to buy Everett casino

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Resorts has pulled out of talks to purchase a casino that will open next month in Everett.

The two companies issued a joint statement Friday, saying they had been in preliminary discussions over the past several weeks.

MGM Springfield sent 22News a statement Tuesday night saying that the transaction would not be in the community’s best interest.

The statement goes on to say, “We only wish to have a positive impact on communities in which we operate. We think the best course of action is to discontinue discussions concerning this opportunity.”

One Springfield resident said if MGM did decide to go through with the transaction, local businesses would have been greatly impacted.

“Them leaving would have been a big let down for local businesses that were planning on having their businesses pick up with the casino being here,” Larry Swain said.

MGM also said, “We are committed to our Springfield community and proud of what we have accomplished including thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of revenue for small businesses in the area.”

“They’re a good addition to downtown Springfield and are the biggest business in downtown Springfield right now,” said David Glantz, owner of Buckeye Bros. Smoke Shop. “We benefit from the runoff from the people visiting downtown because of the casino, MGM.”

Springfield Mayor Sarno told 22News he was not worried about the negotiations and understands why MGM was talking to Wynn.

“You gotta remember here,” Mayor Sarno said. “These are two private entities who have to answer to their stakeholders and their board of directors and their bottom line is money.”

The Everett casino is expected to open on June 23.

The full statement from MGM Resorts International reads:

