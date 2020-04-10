MGM reassures Springfield it will stick to legal obligations after MGC agrees to ease up on fees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s mayor is asking MGM to meet its full financial obligation after the state Gaming Commission voted to grant the casino some financial relief.

In an email to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno said he has asked the city solicitor to notify MGM that the city will work with the casino. The Gaming Commission agreed to ease collecting some fees since the casino had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Casino may be closed, the City needs to maintain the revenue collected from MGM in order to provide essential City services. We understand that they are experiencing difficulty, but the Gaming Commission has granted some relief. I have directed City Solicitor Ed Pikula to notify MGM that we will work with them while they remain closed as a result of the Governor’s and Gaming Commission’s order, but we need to protect our rights to assure MGM meets its obligations under our Agreements. Domenic Sarno, Springfield Mayor

On April 1, 2020, MGM made a payment to the City of Springfield in the amount of $5,505,785.43 and characterized the payment as a partial payment towards the $7,780,376.32 due under its agreement with the city. MGM Springfield said they’ll continue to work together with the city to satisfy its legal obligation.