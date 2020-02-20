MGM Resorts confirms it was victim of a data breach last year

(CNBC/WWLP) – Over 10 million guests were affected by a data breach of MGM Resorts International last year.

CNBC reports that MGM Resorts said on Thursday it was the victim of a data breach last year after an earlier report claimed that details of over 10 million hotel guests had been compromised.

That data includes full names, birthdates, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers.

A spokesperson for MGM said no financial, payment card or password data was involved in the matter and guests were notified. They also did not disclose which properties were affected.

MGM spokesman said MGM Resorts has upgraded the security of its network to avoid such breaches in the future.