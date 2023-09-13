SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New reports are indicating that MGM resorts have been hacked by a ransomware group.

Our sister station, KLAS in Las Vegas, reports there is limited information coming from MGM Resorts and the FBI.

However, the station also reports that social media posts indicate that a group, known as ALPHV or BlackCat compromised MGM Resorts through a phone call impersonating an employee or IT staff.

22News has contacted a rep with MGM Springfield for updated information of how they are addressing the cyber security issue.

We have not heard back as of news time.