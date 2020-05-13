MGM Resorts implements social distancing protocols in anticipation of reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Resorts announced their new health and safety protocols in all of their resort casinos in anticipation of reopening.

Plexiglass will be separating you from other people when social distancing isn’t allowed, and every other slot machine will be empty to create space between guests. In addition, employees temperatures will be taken before entering properties.

All employees and guests will have to wear a mask, which will be provided.

All of these changes will be coming to MGM Springfield once it’s allowed to open, but it’s still unclear when the casino will open or if fears of the coronavirus will keep people from going.

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman told 22News, “I don’t think we are going to see any type of return to normalcy, as we did before, until we see a vaccine or treatment developed that’s from the public health officials themselves, that’s really first and foremost.”

MGM Springfield will have to follow any additional rules implemented by the state.