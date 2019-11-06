MGM Resorts initiates new ownership strategy, wont impact MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – MGM Springfield says its parent company’s new business strategy will not impact jobs or management at the Springfield casino.

MGM Resorts International announced last month the joint venture with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.

BREIT values the real estate of Bellagio in Las Vegas at $4.25 billion.

In this transaction, the two company’s will acquire the Bellagio Real Estate in Las Vegas and lease it back to MGM Resorts for an annual rent of $245 million. MGM will receive a 5% equity interest in the joint venture and cash of about $4.2 billion., According to MGM Resorts International.

The transaction will have no bearing on MGM Springfield’s employee’s partners or the guest experience, according to MGM Springfield’s Director of Communications, Saverio Mancini.

“Previous financial transactions made by MGM, like last month’s announcement regarding Bellagio in Las Vegas, focus exclusively on the transfer of real estate and have no bearing whatsoever on the property’s management or operations.” – MGM Springfield’s Director of Communications, Saverio Mancini said in a statement sent to 22News

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 but is subject to certain closing conditions.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno expects MGM to live up to the host community agreement.

“We as a City have a very strong Host Community Agreement with MGM and we will certainly hold MGM to this legally binding agreement. Part of this mandates the City and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission must approve any and all adjustments to said agreement.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement sent to 22News

The following is a statement from Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International, Jim Murren: