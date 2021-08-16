MGM Resorts mandates COVID-19 vaccine for new hires, salaried employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Resorts International will require all U.S. salaried employees and new hires to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials announced Monday afternoon.

A letter sent to MGM Springfield employees from President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle states, “salaried employees not working exclusively from home must be vaccinated by October 15.” Also, effective August 30, all new hires, both hourly and salary, who do not work from home must provide proof of vaccination before beginning work.

“Our goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. We’re continuing to explore a variety of ways to do that, including expanding vaccination requirements among our workforce. This is an incredibly complex situation and we’re examining how expanded policies would potentially work and be implemented.” MGM Resorts

Existing hourly employees are not included in the policy at this time. Plans to expand the policy to them and others will be decided in the future, resorts officials said.

MGM employees looking for more details on the company’s new vaccine policy can find it here.