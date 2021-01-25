MGM returning to 24-hour operation could benefit other local businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is returning to 24-hour operation on Friday, which could be a boost for businesses nearby.

The casino is a big attraction that brings people into the city. Now that the state is lifting the 9:30 p.m. curfew, surrounding businesses can reap the benefits. The co-owner of Student Prince told 22News this is great news for the restaurant industry.

“We can open back up to regular hours is just one step in the right direction to get us back to a new normal,” Student Prince Co-Owner, Andy Yee said.

John Simpson lives in Springfield and he actually helped to beautify the city’s downtown by painting some of the murals adorning many of the buildings. He hopes MGM’s expanded hours will help struggling businesses.

“I think it’s good, it’s still a draw, it brings people down here to do different things, it all helps,” Simpson told 22News.

While restrictions are being eased, Simpson also thinks the community still needs to be diligent in following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

“As long as you’re still going by the same protocols it seems like it will work,” Simpson said.

Those protocols will be enforced at Student Prince too. Yee said they plan to continue with increased sanitizing, social distancing, and mask-wearing. The end goal is to get the case number down.

“So we’re weathering the storm, its a big storm but we see breaks out there in the clouds we really do,” Yee said.

The 25 percent capacity limit is still in effect for all restaurants and will be until February. According to an MGM spokesperson, not all amenities of the Casino will open on Friday.