MGM Springfield donated 5,000 pounds of food to Open Pantry

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced Friday they donated more than 5,000 pounds of food to Open Pantry.

Last month, MGM Springfield donated 12,000 pounds of food, about 10,000 meals, to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Friends of the Homeless, Open Pantry, and Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services.

The amount of food that MGM Springfield donated Friday is about 4,100 meals.