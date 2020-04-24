1  of  2
Baystate Health: 40 positive cases of COVID-19 reported Friday Southampton reports third COVID-19 related death
2PM: Massachusetts Governor and state officials COVID-19 update
MGM Springfield donated 5,000 pounds of food to Open Pantry

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced Friday they donated more than 5,000 pounds of food to Open Pantry.

Last month, MGM Springfield donated 12,000 pounds of food, about 10,000 meals, to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Friends of the Homeless, Open Pantry, and Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services.

The amount of food that MGM Springfield donated Friday is about 4,100 meals.

“Our local food pantries have seen an increase in need due to the COVID-19 public health
crisis. MGM Springfield remains focused on supporting our community and working to alleviate food insecurity.”

MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley

