MGM Springfield adding another day to book hotel rooms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield now has their hotel open an additional day, as they continue to work towards getting back to normal operations.

Since June, you could book a hotel room on Fridays to Mondays, and now Thursdays are also an option. This is because they’re finally getting filling positions but as their director of hospitality pointed out, they’re having more success with this on the hotel side.

“We are starting to see a lot of demand come back specifically on the casino side and also from the catering and conference side, so as we reopen our amenities. This is probably a key part to our reopening strategy,” said MGM Springfield Vice President of Hospitality Abe Berry.

Berry said you shouldn’t have a problem finding a room available, despite the limited staff right now. He added too that they are still providing guests with dog friendly rooms, equipped with doggy snacks and water bowls.

As far as restaurants go, Chandler’s is still operating with reduced hours. Costa won’t be able to reopen until they can get more food service workers hired.