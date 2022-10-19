SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, MGM Springfield has “adopted” the South End Middle School, for the school year.

This effort is part of a new, annual initiative, to help meet the needs of Springfield Public Schools, students, teachers, and staff. Including volunteering and sponsoring donations throughout the school year.

They plan to host a Kickoff Event, to Feature Cooking demonstrations with MGM Springfield’s Executive Chef. He will be teaching students about healthy eating and kitchen safety, as well as how to create an easy and enjoyable mid-morning snack.