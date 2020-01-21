MGM Springfield announces new President

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield has announced its new President Tuesday morning.

MGM Springfield spokesperson Mancini Saverio told 22News, Chris Kelley has been appointed as the new President and COO. Prior to this role, Kelley has served at MGM Northfield Park in Ohio since April 2019.

Michael Mathis MGM Springfield’s former President will take on a new role as Senior Vice President of Business Development.

We are excited to have Chris lead the MGM Springfield team. Chris’ experience in Ohio, rebranding and integrating a property and introducing MGM to the community, will be an asset for Springfield as we continue to work closely with the community and strive to not only be a world-class entertainment destination but also a good corporate neighbor. I also want to recognize Mike for his years of service and all the tremendous work he accomplished in leading MGM Springfield from conception to opening. His leadership was instrumental in the successful opening of the property and the great relationships we have built with the Springfield community and our partners in New England. I know Mike will continue to serve the company well in his new role and we wish him all the best. Jorge Perez, Regional Portfolio President, MGM Resorts International

Chris Kelley provided the following statement: