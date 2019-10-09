MGM Springfield announces two performers for New Year’s Eve

(SPRINGFIELD) – MGM Springfield welcomes two comedian stars returning to ROAR Comedy Club on New Year’s Eve.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Comedy Series stars Samuel J. Comroe and Vicki Barbolak will take the stage in downtown Springfield on December 31 at 8:30 p.m. at the historic Symphony Hall.

Didn't get to see them last year? Well Vicki Barbolak & Samuel J. Comroe are coming back to ROAR Comedy Club and this… Posted by ROAR Comedy Club on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Background information on the performers:

Vicki Barbolak

With 20 years of experience as a stand-up comedian, Barbolak draws out laughs by sharing stories about her own life – from working in a family carpet business owned by her dad to dueling with ex-husbands and raising two kids while living in California. She is best known as “America’s Funniest Mom” from her 2007 win on the Roseanne Barr hosted Nickelodeon show of the same moniker. In earning this title, Barbolak was hired as one of Barr’s writers and later opened for the popular entertainer’s shows at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Ellanje Ferguson, Communications Specialist at MGM Springfield

Samuel J. Comroe

Samuel J. Comroe, a Los Angeles native, is a stand-up comedian who performs at over 100 clubs and colleges annually. He made his TV debut on TBS’ Conan and has appeared on BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” with Kevin Hart. In addition to his TV appearances Sam was recently featured on All Def Digital’s Comedy Originals. He is also the winner of Ricky Gervais’ Comedy Competition, The San Francisco Comedy Competition, and has over 45,000 subscribers on his Youtube Channel. His comedy is made up of the trials and tribulations of living with Tourette Syndrome since being diagnosed at age six and observational material based on his life experiences. Most recently, he finished in 4th place on Season 13 of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC.

Tickets will go on sale on October 11 at 10:00 a.m. and will start at $25. To purchase online, click here or by them at MGM Springfield.