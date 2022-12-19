SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has approved a Category 1 sports wagering license for MGM Springfield.

A Category 1 license will allow MGM Springfield to have in-person sports betting and will open the door for online wagering in the future. The gaming commission has set a goal of beginning in-person betting for a Category 1 license by January and online betting for a Category 3 license by March.

The commission was supposed to vote on MGM’s application last week but that got delayed as they discussed Caesars Entertainment and Encore Boston Harbor. The Commissioners were also unhappy that MGM’s application arrived late and that certain portions of MGM’s in-person application referenced information that was only written in the BetMGM application.

22News Reporter Kate Wilkinson is following this story and will have more information on 22News starting at 5 p.m.