MGM Springfield assuring employees real estate transaction would not affect them

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield wants to assure its employees, its customers and the city that they’re not going anywhere.

There’s been some concern about their parent company’s recent sale of The Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas to a real estate trust, which then leased it back to be operated by MGM Resorts International.

MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis told 22News the Las Vegas property transfer was strictly a real estate transaction, and that MGM is still in control.

“Same goes for Springfield,” said Mathis. “If there ever is a transaction in the future related to the real estate of Springfield, we would continue to be the operator. And again, zero Impact to the customer and to the employees.”

Mathis said this investment strategy is meant to improve the strength of the parent company, and that there is no current plan to transfer the Springfield property.