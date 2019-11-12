MGM Springfield awards $1.7M to neighboring towns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is hosting a breakfast reception Tuesday morning with local community leaders to commemorate recent payments of $1.7 million.

MGM Springfield’s spokesman Saverio Mancini told 22News, the reception will take place inside the hotel lobby VIP Lounge at 8:00 a.m. The casino awarded $1.7 million to local towns as part of the surrounding community agreements and Host Community Agreement.

The senior leadership of MGM Springfield will be in attendance along with MGC Commissioner Bruce Stebbins.

Below is a list of payments made to MGM Springfield’s neighboring towns:

Agawam: $200,000

Chicopee: $200,000

East Longmeadow: $175,000

Holyoke: $115,000

Longmeadow: $281,875

Ludlow: $175,000

West Springfield: $475,000

Wilbraham: $175,000

Total: $1,796,875