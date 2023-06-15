SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield surprised three local nonprofits Thursday with grants.

The Springfield Boys & Girls Club, the Community Music School of Springfield and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts received grants from MGM Springfield totaling $50,000.

The MGM Resorts International Corporate Grants gave the Springfield Boys and Girls Club $30,000 to put towards their programs for children. Vincent Borello, the executive director of the Springfield Boys & Girls Club, says the money will help the nonprofit to give children in their program an ultimate experience.

“The money is going to be used to teach them swimming, teach them cooking classes, we have some reading classes as well but we have a huge social game room. There is so much going on… arts and crafts and camp crafts, music lessons,” said Borello.

MGM Springfield also surprised the Community Music School of Springfield with $15,000 to support paid internships and training for youth in arts, early childhood education, performance and fundraising.