MGM Springfield brings soft rock icons to Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield brought soft rock duo, Air Supply, to Symphony Hall Sunday evening.

Dozens of concert-goers headed to Springfield’s historic Symphony Hall to watch Graham Russell & Russell Hitchcock perform as they celebrate more than 40 years of performing together around the world.

Russell and Hitchcock have sold more than 20 million copies of their most popular albums, including Lost in Love.

Two Connecticut women, who made the drive up to Springfield, told 22News, Saturday night’s concert marked the third time they’ve seen the duo live in concert.

Christa Barbieri told 22News, “It’s very nostalgic for me. It reminds me of good times I had back in the early 70s with my grandparents, so it really brings back a good feeling of nostalgia.”

Stephanie Varrone added, “It’s timeless music. My parents listen to them, I listen to them, and it just gives you a good feeling.”

MGM’s next show will be Saturday, June 29th at 8 p.m., as MGM welcomes Comedian and Ventriloquist Terry Fator.

