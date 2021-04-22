22News will be livestreaming the event at 11:00 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is scheduled to host a ceremony recognizing its designation as one of the first resorts in the gaming industry to achieve the highest rating for a new construction project.
The designation comes from the United States Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and is called The LEED New Construction Platinum certification.
The following people will join at 11:00 a.m. to highlight the ongoing work with state, local and community leaders to promote responsible environmental stewardship and sustainability:
- Governor Charlie Baker
- Springfield Mayor, Domenic Sarno
- United States Green Building Council CEO & President, Mahesh Ramanujam
- Massachusetts Gaming Commissioner, Kathy Judd-Stein
- MGM Springfield President, Chris Kelley
- Additional state and community leaders
According to a news release on MGM’s website here are some of the design and development elements that helped MGM Springfield receive the LEED certification:
- Redeveloped and revitalized a tornado impacted site in South Springfield
- Integrated smart energy infrastructure and submeters through the facility to help monitor and control the property’s electrical and mechanical systems to support year-round energy efficiency
- Designed for significant onsite electricity generation, including a 1.13MW solar canopy and a 450kw microturbine, Combined Heat and Power (CHP) central plant
- Installed 50 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and 140 low-emitting-fuel efficient (LEFE) vehicle parking spaces in some of the most preferable locations of the guest and employee garages, to encourage the use of more environmentally preferable modes of transportation
- Diverted more than 95% of construction and demolition waste by weight, from landfills during construction
- Selected products from manufacturers that disclose information about the ingredients in their products, allowing us to make better-informed environmental, economic, and social decisions
- Used interior finishes such as paints, sealants, coatings, adhesives, carpeting, and composite wood products with low / no volatile organic chemicals and free of urea-formaldehyde, helping to create healthier spaces for our guests and employees
- Created a rainwater harvesting system and underground cistern to capture, store and treat rainwater onsite, allowing 100% of water for landscaping to come from this source