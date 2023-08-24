SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday evening marks five years since MGM Springfield has opened its doors, and according to data, the casino has provided a major boost to the area.

In the last fiscal year, MGM generated more than $56 million in economic impact for Springfield and the surrounding area.

We heard from business owners in Springfield who say the casino has helped revitalized the night life in downtown. “Anytime they host an event, its a huge draw for the area for sure and we definitely benefit from that,” says Owner of Barkaya Sushi & Ramen and Osteria, Chris McKiernan. “Even when they just have month of great game sales, we even get some influx from that too.”

Over the past five years, MGM Springfield has also contributed more than $405 million in taxes and payments to the state, city, and surrounding towns.