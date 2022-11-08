SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM is getting into the holiday spirit this year on November 25th with the annual tree lighting ceremony and the opening of Holiday Winter Wonderland on Amory Square and Springfield’s only outdoor skating rink.

Celebrations will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and guests will be treated to a performance by the Springfield Symphony Chorus. The tree lighting and opening of the skating rink will follow a welcome program led by MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. Tickets for the ice rink can be purchased in person. There will also be surprises along the way including a sprinkle of snow and a visit from Santa.

MGM Springfield Ice Skating Rink hours will be:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Holiday hours are 12:00 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Lion’s Den Hours: