MGM Springfield celebrates one year anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – MGM is celebrating their one year anniversary with a celebration starting Saturday.

In a news release sent to 22News, MGM Springfield’s ONEderful anniversary celebration will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will include live music, balloons, food trucks, and cupcakes.

The casino opened its doors last August.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis, and a special celebrity guest will sing “Happy Birthday” and blow out the candles on a five-tier cake.

The anniversary festivities will continue into the night where MGM will host Aerosmith at the Mass Mutual Center at 8:00 p.m. Due to high demand, 100 more tickets were released Friday for the Aerosmith concert, according to Ellanje Ferguson of MGM Springfield.

100 tickets have JUST been released to this Saturday's @Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild show!! Get your tickets before they're gone! https://t.co/KWEG74AfcW pic.twitter.com/XDHggWtlRa — MGM Springfield (@MGMSpringfield) August 23, 2019

It's been a ONEderful week of celebrations so far, and it's only just begun! Start the weekend off the right way at MGM Live with @LOCASHmusic tonight. Join us tomorrow for a full day of birthday festivities, including a cake celebration, live music, @Aerosmith and much more! pic.twitter.com/no2mvhdyH9 — MGM Springfield (@MGMSpringfield) August 23, 2019

