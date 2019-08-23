MGM Springfield celebrates one year anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – MGM is celebrating their one year anniversary with a celebration starting Saturday.
In a news release sent to 22News, MGM Springfield’s ONEderful anniversary celebration will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will include live music, balloons, food trucks, and cupcakes.
The casino opened its doors last August.
Mayor Domenic Sarno, MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis, and a special celebrity guest will sing “Happy Birthday” and blow out the candles on a five-tier cake.
The anniversary festivities will continue into the night where MGM will host Aerosmith at the Mass Mutual Center at 8:00 p.m. Due to high demand, 100 more tickets were released Friday for the Aerosmith concert, according to Ellanje Ferguson of MGM Springfield.
