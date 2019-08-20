MGM Springfield celebrating one year anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is celebrating its one year anniversary this week.

MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis said they had a successful first year, but they’re not satisfied and are working hard to get better.

On Saturday, the MGM Springfield casino will have been open for one year. MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis held a relaxed news conference at the Commonwealth Bar Monday, where he talked about the casino’s successes and challenges in their first year.

Mathis acknowledged the new Encore Boston Harbor casino has taken some of their business.

Mathis told 22News, “Just through virtue of convenience and travel times we know we will lose some trips to a competitor like that. But the key is to give our customers a reason to continue to come in and see us.”

Mathis admitted that they haven’t met their initial revenue projections, but they are still happy with where they are right now. He said they’re focused on growing as a mixed-use facility to meet customer demands.

Nearby downtown businesses have seen increased profits. Rico Daniele, owner of ‘Mom And Rico’s: Daniele Specialty Market,’ told 22News that the casino initially had him up in arms.

However, his business benefited from MGM’s presence.

“When they first started I was against the casino, in the beginning, I wanted them to go somewhere but when I heard they spoke, I knew they were going to do something good,” said Rico Daniele.

Mathis outlined plans to expand their bar, dining and entertainment options. They’re also building a new bar and a new VIP lounge.

Mathis said the much-anticipated Wahlburger’s should be open by next summer.

‘Aerosmith’s’ performing four rock concerts at the Mass Mutual Center this week. They’re planning an anniversary party on the plaza with free food and drinks, right before Saturday night’s concert.