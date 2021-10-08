MGM Springfield continues to look for more employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of jobs are up for grabs at MGM Springfield, as they continue to work their way back to a workforce they had before the pandemic.

Since MGM Springfield reopened their doors in July of 2020, the resort casino has not been anywhere close to full staff.

“Big roles we are hiring for are cooks, fountain workers, cashiers, housekeeping attendants,” said Jason Randall, Director of Human Resources at MGM Springfield. He also said applications have finally picked up after recent job fairs, but they still need a lot of help.

In terms of all open positions at MGM Springfield, the most are in their food service department.

Randall told 22News what they are offering for those that need a job, “We offer a great benefits package including medical, dental, 401K and tuition reimbursement and opportunities for free college education for employment.” He also affirmed MGM Springfield is here to stay, the environment is COVID-19 friendly, and is very optimistic on their future.

“We are not going anywhere. Some of the fears has kept people away, I know our industry was closed for a period of time and people chose a career outside hospitality but we are open ad we don’t want to close again,” said Randall.

MGM Springfield is also preparing to bring back its poker room on October 29th. There will only be about a dozen as opposed to 28, but its another step in its return to normal operations.